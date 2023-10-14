Tanzanian companies express high expectations for 6th China International Import Expo

Xinhua) 10:43, October 14, 2023

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian companies that produce a range of products, including coffee, tea, wine, dried foods, cassava and soybeans, have expressed high expectations as they prepare to participate in the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China.

The 6th CIIE, scheduled for Nov. 5-10, will unlock opportunities for Tanzanian products in the vast Chinese market of 1.4 billion people, said the chief executive officers of the Tanzanian companies at a farewell ceremony for Tanzanian exhibitors held Thursday at the Chinese Embassy in Dar es Salaam.

Frida Archard, the finance and procurement manager for Alko Vintages, a winery in Tanzania's capital of Dodoma, said that her company was going to exhibit three types of wines at the CIIE this year. She listed these products as red wines, white wines and rose wines, and expressed hope that these wines would attract the Chinese market.

Salum Kabuluta, the international sales and logistics manager for Elven Agri Company, which deals in dried foods and spices, said that it was the first time for his company to participate in the CIIE. He looked forward to expanding the market for his company's products, which include dried foods like mango, pineapples, bananas, papaya and jackfruit.

Kabuluta thanked the Chinese and Tanzanian governments for facilitating the registration process, which enabled them to participate in the exhibition. "The Chinese government has also helped us promote our products and allocated us a booth for exhibiting our products free of charge."

Chen Mingjian, the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, expressed her belief that the 6th CIIE would serve as an excellent platform for Chinese consumers to learn more about "Made in Tanzania" and develop a fondness for Tanzanian products. "We hope that Tanzania's products and services will enter China through the CIIE, stand firmly on their own advantages, and establish close cooperative relationships with Chinese partners."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)