Spanish fashion giant welcomes China International Import Expo as "perfect platform"

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a "perfect platform" for exchanging ideas within the global fashion and textile industry, a senior representative of the Spanish fashion giant Inditex told Xinhua in an interview on Thursday.

It will be the fourth time that Inditex, which owns popular brands such as Zara, Bershka, Massimo Dutti and Stradivarius, will take part in the trade fair. CIIE is aimed at economic globalization, and opening the Chinese market to the world.

"The CIIE is a perfect platform for us to keep learning and exchanging ideas with the most inspiring and also relevant industry players, stakeholders and partners," Amy Yu, Inditex's Greater China Head of Communication, told Xinhua.

"This is an international platform that welcomes both domestic and international stakeholders, so it's definitely an opportunity for us to connect both at home and abroad," Yu added.

This year will be the sixth time that the CIIE, which is hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, will be held in Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center. The trade fair runs from Nov. 5 to 10.

Some 150,000 business professionals from over 100 countries and regions around the world are expected to participate, say the expo's organizers. Events at the fair include networking meetings, seminars and workshops, and new product releases.

Zara opened its first store in China's Hong Kong in 2004, followed by another in Shanghai in 2006, where Inditex's Asia regional HQ is also based. The company now operates 50 stores around China for four of its brands (Zara, Zara Home, Massimo Dutti and Oysho).

"China is not only a retail market where we operate stores and different brands, but also a talent center, and a place where we continuously get inspired," said Yu. "Our business activities started in China as early as the nineties, when we started cooperation with the local textile suppliers."

The Spanish company's involvement in China extends beyond business concerns to social engagement, Yu underlined.

The company worked with the China Youth Development Foundation and 33 schools for the benefit of more than 5,000 students in China, and with the China Environmental Protection Foundation for clothes donation and recycling projects, she said.

