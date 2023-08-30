Pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for CIIE kicks off in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 08:16, August 30, 2023

An exhibitor shows a slice of Iberian ham during a pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 29, 2023. A pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, building a platform for communications among over 200 enterprises of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and about 60 exhibitors from Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Food and Agricultural Products and Trade in Services exhibition areas of the CIIE. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An exhibitor shows a soap made from goat milk during a pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 29, 2023. A pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, building a platform for communications among over 200 enterprises of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and about 60 exhibitors from Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Food and Agricultural Products and Trade in Services exhibition areas of the CIIE. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An exhibitor (L) introduces imported blueberries to a purchasing agent during a pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 29, 2023. A pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, building a platform for communications among over 200 enterprises of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and about 60 exhibitors from Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Food and Agricultural Products and Trade in Services exhibition areas of the CIIE. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A staff member of the Polish investment and trade agency (front, L) introduces beer to a purchasing agent during a pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 29, 2023. A pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, building a platform for communications among over 200 enterprises of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and about 60 exhibitors from Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Food and Agricultural Products and Trade in Services exhibition areas of the CIIE. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows a signing ceremony during a pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. A pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, building a platform for communications among over 200 enterprises of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and about 60 exhibitors from Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Food and Agricultural Products and Trade in Services exhibition areas of the CIIE. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A purchasing agent (R) learns about foods from northern Europe during a pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 29, 2023. A pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, building a platform for communications among over 200 enterprises of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and about 60 exhibitors from Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Food and Agricultural Products and Trade in Services exhibition areas of the CIIE. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows a microscope system exhibited during a pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. A pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, building a platform for communications among over 200 enterprises of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and about 60 exhibitors from Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Food and Agricultural Products and Trade in Services exhibition areas of the CIIE. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

This photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows a scene during a pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. A pre-exhibition supply and demand matchmaking meeting for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shenzhen on Tuesday, building a platform for communications among over 200 enterprises of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and about 60 exhibitors from Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Food and Agricultural Products and Trade in Services exhibition areas of the CIIE. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)