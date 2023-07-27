Multilingual video released to mark 100-day countdown to 6th CIIE

People's Daily Online) 16:29, July 27, 2023

As the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is scheduled to be held in Shanghai, China, between Nov. 5 and Nov. 10 this year, the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality launched a city image promotional video Thursday, titled "Shanghai Let's Meet," to mark the start of the 100-day countdown to the 6th CIIE.

The video is available in nine languages: Chinese, English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, German, Japanese, and Korean, sending a sincere invitation from Shanghai to the rest of the world.

