6th CIIE attracts over 280 Fortune 500 enterprises, industry leaders

Xinhua) 16:19, July 07, 2023

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Xinhua) -- More than 280 Fortune 500 enterprises and companies taking the lead in their industries have signed up for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) slated to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10 this year, the CIIE Bureau said Friday.

This year's edition has already signed with businesses to help prepare their booths of over 330,000 square meters in its exhibition area.

To draw more exhibitors to join the expo, the CIIE Bureau has hosted multiple promotional activities in more than 30 countries and regions since the beginning of this year, said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the bureau.

The CIIE is the world's first dedicated import exhibition, and its previous editions have seen fruitful outcomes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)