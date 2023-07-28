In pics: 100-day countdown to CIIE
People visit a match-making event of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2023. The 6th CIIE is scheduled to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. It will resume offline Country Exhibition this year. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
A journalist is pictured at a cultural exhibition area of China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2023. The 6th CIIE is scheduled to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. It will resume offline Country Exhibition this year. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
Journalists visit a cultural exhibition area of China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2023. The 6th CIIE is scheduled to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. It will resume offline Country Exhibition this year. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
This photo taken on July 27, 2023 shows a countdown clock for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th CIIE is scheduled to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. It will resume offline Country Exhibition this year. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Journalists work at a match-making event of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2023. The 6th CIIE is scheduled to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. It will resume offline Country Exhibition this year. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
