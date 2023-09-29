Media registration opens for 6th China International Import Expo

Xinhua) 09:44, September 29, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Media registration began Thursday for the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, the organizers announced.

Registration will be open until Oct. 20 on the CIIE website or the CIIE App.

The CIIE is the world's first dedicated import exhibition, and its previous editions have delivered fruitful outcomes.

