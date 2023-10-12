China-Europe freight train ships exhibits for upcoming CIIE

SHANGHAI, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- In the lead-up to the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), a China-Europe freight train, having set out from Duisburg, Germany, carried exhibits for the expo and arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday.

The "China-Europe freight train - CIIE edition" shipped exhibits worth 16 million euros, including cosmetic products and other goods. The customs clearance has been completed.

The train embarked on its 20-day journey on Sept. 21 from Duisburg, Germany.

According to plans by its operator, the Shanghai Oriental Silk Road Multimodal Transport Co., Ltd., the CIIE edition of the China-Europe freight train service will increase to three trains, continuously transporting CIIE exhibition products across the Eurasian continent to Shanghai. The train arriving in Shanghai on Wednesday was the first this year.

The China-Europe freight train has become a popular transportation choice among the approximately 3,000 companies attending the CIIE. The sixth CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

