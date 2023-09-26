Premier calls for elevating ties with Nepal

09:07, September 26, 2023 By CAO DESHENG ( China Daily

Premier Li Qiang meets with Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in Beijing on Sept 25. [Photo/Xinhua]

Li emphasizes improving connectivity during talks with Prachanda in Beijing

Premier Li Qiang called on Monday for China and Nepal to strengthen high-quality cooperation on joint building of the Belt and Road, with an emphasis on mutual connectivity, to take bilateral relations to a higher level.

Li made the remarks during his talks in Beijing with Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who is on an eight-day official visit to China and attended the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on Saturday.

Li said that China and Nepal have always respected, trusted and supported each other with fruitful cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations nearly 70 years ago, setting an example of big and small countries treating each other as equals and pursuing win-win cooperation.

China is willing to work with Nepal to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, consolidate and expand practical cooperation, and continuously elevate China-Nepal relations to a higher level, he said.

The premier said that China will continue to firmly support Nepal in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He underlined the need for both countries to improve connectivity in terms of ports, roads, railways and aviation, and accelerate the construction of an interconnecting network across the Himalayas.

China is willing to increase imports of high-quality agricultural products from Nepal and encourage more Chinese companies to participate in Nepal's development of industrial capacity, agriculture and infrastructure, Li said.

Prachanda congratulated China on successfully hosting the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, and also highly appreciated China's achievements in economic and social development.

He said that Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China principle, supports China in safeguarding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will not allow any force to use the Nepalese territory for anti-China activities.

Nepal supports China's Belt and Road Initiative and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in infrastructure interconnectivity, economy and trade as well as cultural exchanges, jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and promote the establishment of a more just and reasonable international order, he added.

After their meeting, Li and Prachanda witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of economy and trade, agriculture, science and technology, culture, digital economy, and green and low-carbon development.

On Monday morning, the premier also met with visiting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Li said that China will continue to support Syria in its reconstruction and development efforts, and is willing to work with Syria to uphold international fairness and justice.

Assad said that Syria is willing to work with China to implement the BRI, further deepen cooperation in various fields and safeguard the common interests of both countries.

Also on Monday, Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, met with Prachanda and Assad in Beijing.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)