Chinese premier holds talks with Nepalese PM

Xinhua) 08:36, September 26, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People on Monday.

China and Nepal have always respected, trusted and supported each other since the establishment of diplomatic ties nearly 70 years ago, said Li noting that the bilateral relations have enjoyed sound and steady development, and cooperation in various fields has constantly scored new achievements, setting a good example of equality and mutual benefit between countries.

China is willing to work with Nepal to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance development strategy synergies, consolidate and expand practical cooperation, push China-Nepal relations to a higher level, and jointly create a better future for the two countries, the premier said.

Li pointed out that China will, as always, firmly support Nepal in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and taking a development path that suits its national conditions.

Li said that China is ready to work with Nepal to continuously improve connectivity at ports, roads, railways, aviation, telecommunications and electricity, accelerate the construction of the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, and help Nepal, a landlocked country, upgrade connectivity with neighboring countries as soon as possible.

China is willing to import more quality agricultural products from Nepal, encourage Chinese enterprises to participate in the development and construction of Nepal, and strengthen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in education, medical care, tourism, among others, said Li.

Prachanda congratulated China on successfully hosting the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games and spoke highly of China's great achievements in economic and social development and poverty alleviation.

Prachanda said that Nepal-China relations are based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and have stood the test of changing international situation.

The Nepalese side firmly abides by the one-China principle, supports China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and does not allow any force to use Nepali territory for anti-China activities, the prime minister said.

Prachanda said that Nepal supports the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China and is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China, jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries and promote the establishment of a more just and reasonable international order.

After the talks, Li and Prachanda witnessed the signing of over 10 bilateral cooperation documents in economy and trade, agriculture, science and technology, culture, publishing, digital economy, green and low-carbon industry, inspection and quarantine, and development assistance.

Prior to the talks, Li held a welcoming ceremony for Prachanda at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds a welcoming ceremony for Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who is on an official visit to China, at the square outside the east gate of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

