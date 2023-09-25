Nepal-China business summit held in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:23, September 25, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Nepal-China Business Summit was held in Beijing on Sunday, with about 200 business representatives from the two sides gathering together to discuss new opportunities for practical economic and trade cooperation.

Nepal will make every effort to attract Chinese investors, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda said at the summit, hoping Chinese investors to make full use of the unique opportunities in Nepal to expand their businesses.

He also looks forward to further strengthening exchanges and cooperation between the two sides to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said that the council is willing to build more trade promotion platforms, organize more economic and trade delegations to visit Nepal and support Chinese enterprises to import specialty products from Nepal, in order to expand bilateral trade.

The council will also support more competent Chinese enterprises to invest and do businesses in Nepal and contribute to the accelerated industrialization of Nepal, said Zhang.

