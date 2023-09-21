Home>>
Nepalese PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:51, September 21, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda of Nepal will pay an official visit to China from Sept. 23 to 30, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Thursday.
During his visit, Prime Minister Prachanda is scheduled to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on invitation, Mao said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nepal imports 1st batch of goods under transit arrangement with China
- Confucius Institute in Nepal lauded during 1st inaugural anniversary
- Wang Yi meets officials from Sri Lanka, Laos, Nepal, Vietnam
- 71 Nepali students granted Chinese scholarships
- 200 Nepali tourism professionals receive Chinese language training
- China to deepen practical cooperation with Nepal under BRI: official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.