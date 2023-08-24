In Numbers: BRICS cooperation injects vitality into global development

Ecns.cn) 17:17, August 24, 2023

Seventeen years since its inception, BRICS is convening its annual summit in Johannesburg. It is significant both as the first in-person BRICS gathering in more than three years and one that pools wisdom from beyond the five major emerging national economies.

Guided by the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, the BRICS countries have tirelessly worked towards promoting global stability, injecting new vitality into the world economy, and providing impetus for the establishment of a more inclusive global governance system.

