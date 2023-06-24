China supports trade, investment liberalization and facilitation, opposes protectionism and decoupling -- premier

PARIS, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China, together with the international community, pushes for trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and opposes protectionism and decoupling and disrupting supply chains in any form, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday in his speech delivered at the closing ceremony of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks at the closing ceremony of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, France, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

