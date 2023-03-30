Home>>
Chinese premier opposes abuse of unilateral sanctions, long-arm jurisdiction
(Xinhua) 13:36, March 30, 2023
BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday opposed the abuse of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, picking sides, bloc confrontation and "a new Cold War."
China stays committed to resolving differences and disputes between countries through peaceful means and jointly safeguarding world peace and stability, Li said.
Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier meets Cote d'Ivoire prime minister
- Chinese premier calls for building high-quality Hainan FTP
- U.S. sanctions deprive Iran's EB children of special wound dressings: NGO chief
- Chinese premier calls for global efforts on economic risks, challenges
- Chinese premier stresses developing advanced manufacturing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.