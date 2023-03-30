Chinese premier opposes abuse of unilateral sanctions, long-arm jurisdiction

Xinhua) 13:36, March 30, 2023

BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday opposed the abuse of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, picking sides, bloc confrontation and "a new Cold War."

China stays committed to resolving differences and disputes between countries through peaceful means and jointly safeguarding world peace and stability, Li said.

Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)