Chinese premier urges opposing "clash of civilizations" and ideological confrontation
(Xinhua) 13:37, March 30, 2023
BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday called for upholding mutual respect and trust, openness and inclusiveness, respecting other countries' independently-chosen development paths, and opposing the narrative of "clash of civilizations" and ideological confrontation.
Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
