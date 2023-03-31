Chinese premier calls on Asia to inject more certainty into world peace, development

Xinhua) 10:22, March 31, 2023

BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday called for efforts in Asia to uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity and inject more certainty into world peace and development.

Joint efforts should be made to build an Asian community with a shared future, and make Asia an anchor for world peace and stability, a powerhouse for global growth and a new highland for international cooperation, Li said while delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 held in south China's Hainan Province.

Heads of governments and international organizations as well as over 1,500 representatives from political, business and academic circles from more than 50 countries and regions attended the opening ceremony.

Instability, uncertainty and unpredictability have become normalcy in the world today, and people yearn for more and greater certainty, said Li.

President Xi Jinping proposed the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity a decade ago, and went on to put forward the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, he said.

Noting that China has achieved a series of major achievements in advancing and building a community with a shared future for humanity in the past decade, the premier said the vision has become "a flag that leads times and human progress" and has provided strength of certainty for sustained world peace and common prosperity.

Li called on the Asian community to jointly safeguard a peaceful and stable environment for development, build more dynamic growth centers, broaden effective ways to achieve solidarity and cooperation and promote solid and sustained people-to-people exchanges, in order to bring more certainty to the volatile global environment, the global economic recovery, the global governance undergoing profound changes and the convergence of different civilizations.

In a world of uncertainties, the certainty China has provided is the mainstay of global peace and development, Li said, noting that the goals and outlook of China's development in the future are certain.

China will adhere to reform and opening-up and innovation-driven development, no matter how the world changes, Li said.

With its long-term stability, commitment to development, concrete and courageous actions to achieve progress, confidence and openness as well as willingness to share, China is bound to be a powerful force behind global prosperity and stability, he said.

At present, the country has strong impetus and momentum in economic growth, Li said, noting that China has the confidence and ability to advance the economy to brave the wind and waves, maintain steady and sustained growth and make a greater contribution to world economic development.

Li underscored the importance of solidarity, cooperation, and promoting open and inclusive development, which he said will inject more certainty into Asia and the world.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, dignitaries and business representatives voiced opposition against bloc confrontation, protectionism, disorderly competition and economic fragmentation, while calling for the international community to join hands to address global challenges.

They also praised China's support for multilateralism and regional cooperation, welcomed the country's continued opening up, and hoped to seize the opportunities flowing from China's robust economic growth in the post-COVID era to inject impetus into global investment and trade recovery and to promote regional and world peace and development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)