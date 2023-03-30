China's certainty a mainstay of world peace, development: premier

Xinhua) 13:38, March 30, 2023

BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday that in uncertain events, China's certainty is a mainstay that safeguards world peace and development, a fact that was true in the past, and even more so in the future and at present.

Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.

