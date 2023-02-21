Home>>
Full text: The Global Security Initiative Concept Paper
(Xinhua) 09:28, February 21, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday released "The Global Security Initiative Concept Paper."
Please see the attachment for the full text of the Paper.
