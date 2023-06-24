French senators welcome to visit China for deepening cooperation and ties, says Chinese premier

Xinhua) 10:04, June 24, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with French Senate President Gerard Larcher in Paris, France, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

PARIS, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday invited French senators to visit China to boost bilateral cooperation and ties.

French senators are welcome to travel around China, so as to encourage the two countries' localities to continue to bring their regional characteristics into play, explore the potential for cooperation, and strengthen the two countries' friendship and exchanges, Li said while meeting French Senate President Gerard Larcher at the Petit Luxembourg.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties nearly 60 years ago, the China-France relationship has withstood changes in the international landscape and has always been a forerunner of China's ties with European countries, Li said.

In the face of profound changes unseen in a century, the two sides should stick to the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic ties, and jointly push for the in-depth development of China-France relations, Li said.

China stands ready to work with France to consolidate cooperation in traditional industries, actively explore new areas of cooperation such as green development, and carry out third-party cooperation, said the Chinese premier, noting that the development of Chinese modernization will provide great opportunities for French companies.

Mentioning that next year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France, the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, and the Paris Olympic Year, Li said the two sides should take this opportunity to strengthen people-to-people exchanges in an all-round way and enhance mutual understanding and friendship.

Noting that the French and Chinese legislatures have actively contributed to the development of relations between the two countries, Li said that China is ready to boost exchanges between the legislative bodies, strengthen dialogue and legislative experience exchange, provide better legal guarantees and policy support for bilateral practical cooperation, and jointly cope with global challenges.

For his part, Larcher said that both France and China cherish sovereignty and independence, and bilateral relations are full of vitality.

Noting that next year, France and China will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the France-China Year of Culture and Tourism, Larcher said that the bilateral relationship enjoys a brighter future.

France is ready to deepen France-China relations, he said, adding that the French Senate hopes to give full play to the role of the France-China Friendship Group and restart exchanges between the French Senate and the National People's Congress of China as soon as possible.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liang Jun)