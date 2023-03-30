Home>>
Chinese premier urges working together to promote solid, sustained people-to-people exchanges
(Xinhua) 13:33, March 30, 2023
BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday called for working together to promote solid and sustained people-to-people exchanges and inject more certainty into the convergence of different civilizations.
Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.
