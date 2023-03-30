Home>>
Premier Li proposes jointly broadening effective ways towards solidarity, cooperation
(Xinhua) 13:32, March 30, 2023
BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday urged efforts to jointly broaden effective ways to achieve solidarity and cooperation, and inject more certainty to global governance undergoing profound changes.
Li said that many global issues require nations to sit down and jointly tackle them through mutual consultation.
Li made the remarks in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.
