China always plays active part in global governance: FM

Xinhua) 10:51, March 07, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China will always keep in mind the interests of the world, take an active part in global governance, and contribute more to world peace and development and to human progress, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday.

Global governance should be promoted in accordance with the law and the principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter, Qin said at a press conference.

Equity and justice must be upheld while hegemonism and selfish interests must be rejected; solidarity must be defended while division and confrontation must be abandoned, he added.

Developing countries account for more than 80 percent of the global population and contribute to more than 70 percent of global economic growth. People in developing countries are entitled to a better life, and developing countries are entitled to greater representation and a louder voice in international affairs, Qin said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)