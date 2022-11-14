10 projects on global governance receive support from Paris Peace Forum

Xinhua) 11:35, November 14, 2022

PARIS, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The fifth edition of the Paris Peace Forum on Saturday chose 10 scale-up projects on global governance to receive dedicated and customized support.

The ten projects, selected by a jury, come from various fields such as environment, finance, artificial intelligence, the organizers said in a press release.

According to the organizers, the forum will support these projects in finding funding, increasing visibility and implementing plans.

The Paris Peace Forum continues to demonstrate that in a deteriorating international environment, it is still possible to advance governance solutions, scale up projects and launch new initiatives, the organizers said.

"The lesson of this fifth edition is that the response to global challenges and peace negotiations go hand in hand. When we advance dialogue, we facilitate the resolution of global problems," said Justin Vaisse, founder and director general of the forum.

Initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron to promote multilateral cooperation and address global challenges, the Paris Peace Forum was first held in 2018.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)