Renowned British sociologist expects China to develop ideas on global governance
LONDON, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Renowned British sociologist Martin Albrow said Wednesday that he expects China to develop its ideas on global governance in the future.
"The global future of the human species ... is an issue which commands the attention of people everywhere in the world. There are so many things that need to be done. So China can take the lead on that," Albrow told Xinhua in an interview during a launch ceremony for his new book "China and the Shared Human Future: Exploring Common Values and Goals."
Albrow added that tackling such big global issues as climate change, nuclear security and deforestation needs "the focus for collective activities which go beyond national boundaries."
Albrow is a pioneer in the study of globalization in the West, and he has been focusing his research on China's development, systems and governance.
The newly published book is a compilation of his articles about China in recent years, and it centers on a range of topics, including the philosophy of building a community with a shared future for mankind, global governance and China, poverty reduction and elimination, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belt and Road Initiative, and climate change.
Photos
Related Stories
- Public satisfaction with Britain's National Health Service drops to lowest level amid pandemic
- Interview: Virus not to inevitably become milder, says British scientist
- Britain's economic confidence falters due to Ukraine crisis
- In pics: spring scenery in London
- British PM announces sanctions against Russia over Ukraine
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.