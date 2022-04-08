Renowned British sociologist expects China to develop ideas on global governance

Xinhua) 12:42, April 08, 2022

LONDON, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Renowned British sociologist Martin Albrow said Wednesday that he expects China to develop its ideas on global governance in the future.

"The global future of the human species ... is an issue which commands the attention of people everywhere in the world. There are so many things that need to be done. So China can take the lead on that," Albrow told Xinhua in an interview during a launch ceremony for his new book "China and the Shared Human Future: Exploring Common Values and Goals."

Albrow added that tackling such big global issues as climate change, nuclear security and deforestation needs "the focus for collective activities which go beyond national boundaries."

Albrow is a pioneer in the study of globalization in the West, and he has been focusing his research on China's development, systems and governance.

The newly published book is a compilation of his articles about China in recent years, and it centers on a range of topics, including the philosophy of building a community with a shared future for mankind, global governance and China, poverty reduction and elimination, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belt and Road Initiative, and climate change.

