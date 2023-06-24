China, Europe should cope with int'l uncertainty with stability of bilateral ties -- Chinese premier

Xinhua) 10:10, June 24, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks at the closing ceremony of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, France, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

PARIS, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China and Europe should cope with the uncertainty of the international situation with the stability of China-Europe relations, and jointly promote the sustainable development of mankind, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday.

Li made the remarks when attending the closing ceremony of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.

