China, Europe should cope with int'l uncertainty with stability of bilateral ties -- Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 10:10, June 24, 2023
Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks at the closing ceremony of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, France, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
PARIS, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China and Europe should cope with the uncertainty of the international situation with the stability of China-Europe relations, and jointly promote the sustainable development of mankind, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday.
Li made the remarks when attending the closing ceremony of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.
