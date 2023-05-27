China's top legislator meets DRC president

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with visiting President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with visiting President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo here on Friday.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China and the DRC enjoy profound traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation.

"China is ready to work with the DRC to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate political mutual trust, advance practical cooperation, strengthen coordination in international affairs, and push bilateral relations to a higher level," he said.

Zhao said that the NPC of China is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with the DRC parliament and jointly promote the building of democratic politics suited to national conditions.

For his part, Tshisekedi said that the DRC side attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is willing to further deepen cooperation with China in various fields to improve the well-being of the two peoples.

