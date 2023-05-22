Home>>
DRC president to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:14, May 22, 2023
BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo will pay a state visit to China from May 24 to 29, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.
