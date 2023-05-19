DRC vice PM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:16, May 19, 2023

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) will pay an official visit to China from May 21 to 24, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

