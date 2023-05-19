Home>>
DRC vice PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:16, May 19, 2023
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) will pay an official visit to China from May 21 to 24, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- UN seeks 50 mln USD to aid 315,000 people in need in DRC
- Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to China：“My dream is to travel all over China”
- Chinese envoy calls for measures to stabilize security situation in eastern DRC
- Chinese FM meets with DRC FM
- Chinese envoy urges Security Council to respond to DRC concerns about sanctions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.