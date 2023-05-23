Chinese FM meets DRC vice PM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Christophe Lutundula in Beijing, capital of China, May 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Monday met in Beijing with Christophe Lutundula, Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Noting China and the DRC are good friends and brothers that enjoy a time-honored friendship, Qin said China warmly welcomes President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo's upcoming state visit to China and expects that the two heads of state will make top-level planning and define the strategic direction for the development of China-DRC relations in the next stage.

Qin pointed out that China has been the largest trading partner and source of investment to the DRC for many consecutive years. China will continue to work with the DRC to advance the building of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, implement the consensus under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and achieve win-win cooperation.

China is willing to help the DRC to turn the resource advantages into a driving engine for its economic development, and hopes that the DRC could create a sound business environment and provide security guarantee for Chinese investors, Qin said.

Qin said both sides should strengthen solidarity and coordination at the UN and other multilateral occasions, firmly safeguard the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and jointly develop fairer and more equitable international order and global governance.

Lutundula thanked China for its important assistance and valuable support to the DRC's economic and social development over the years, noting that the DRC firmly upholds the one-China policy.

He said that the DRC will promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields and strengthen communication and coordination with China to bring more benefits to the two countries and peoples.

