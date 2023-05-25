Interview: DRC-China infrastructure cooperation beneficial to Congolese people, says state minister

KINSHASA, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Infrastructure cooperation between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and China has yielded fruitful results and practical benefits for the Congolese people, Alexis Gisaro Muvuni, DRC's minister of state for infrastructure and public works, has said.

Before the DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi's state visit to China from May 24 to 29, Muvuni, a member of the Congolese government delegation, praised the infrastructure cooperation between both countries in an interview with Xinhua.

Since the 1970s, the Chinese government has aided the construction of projects such as the People's Palace, home to the National Assembly and the Senate, and the Martyrs Stadium, said Muvuni.

"The People's Palace is the place where major political events take place, while the Martyrs Stadium, which can accommodate 80,000 people, often holds various major events. So these projects testified to the vitality of China-Congo infrastructure cooperation," he said, adding that the China-aided Haut-Katanga General Demonstration Hospital, which was handed over in 2020, is another example of such cooperation.

According to Muvuni, the China-aided Central African Cultural and Arts Center is the project that excites him the most. The project is considered one of Africa's most significant China-aided initiatives and is expected to be completed by the year-end.

"This is another flagship project for the cooperation between the two countries," said Muvuni, adding that he closely follows the art center's construction progress.

Chinese companies and investors have vigorously promoted bilateral infrastructure cooperation and made concrete contributions to local communities over the years, Muvuni said.

He said that Chinese companies genuinely support Africa by building infrastructure, including roads and bridges, and bringing tangible benefits to the Congolese people.

Muvuni also expects closer commercial exchanges between the two countries to serve the bigger picture of the two economies.

