DRC president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:49, May 26, 2023
President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
