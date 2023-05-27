Chinese premier meets with DRC president

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with visiting President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with visiting President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo here on Friday.

Noting that China and the DRC are good friends, partners and brothers, Li said under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral relations will surely achieve greater development and better benefit the two peoples.

China is willing to further synergize development strategies with the DRC, work for open cooperation that is mutually beneficial, share development opportunities, jointly promote the development and prosperity of the two countries, said the premier.

Li urged efforts to further expand trade and investment cooperation, boost cooperation in such traditional fields as infrastructure construction and mining industry, and actively explore new growth drivers of cooperation in such areas as agriculture, finance, new energy, and cultural and people-to-people exchange.

It is hoped the DRC can provide a fair and just business environment for Chinese enterprises to make investment in the country, and better guarantee the security and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and institutions there, Li said.

China will further enhance unity and cooperation with African countries at large including the DRC, support the implementation of the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the economic recovery and sustainable development in Africa after the pandemic, Li added.

Noting the DRC highly values cooperation with China, Tshisekedi said the country is willing to learn from China's experience in its leapfrog development, further promote bilateral cooperation, consolidate friendship between the two peoples, and jointly respond to climate change and other global challenges.

