Chinese vice premier stresses consolidating poverty-relief achievements

Xinhua) 10:00, May 27, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a teleconference on consolidating poverty-relief achievements and promoting rural vitalization in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Friday called for efforts to consolidate poverty-relief achievements and promote rural vitalization.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a teleconference.

Noting that the poverty-relief achievements were hard-won, the vice premier stressed the consistency of supportive work and policies to prevent people from returning to poverty in large numbers.

Focus should be put on key groups and greater support should be given to key areas, Liu said, urging efforts to rectify problems based on solid assessment and evaluation.

On rural vitalization, Liu stressed adopting a targeted and practical approach featuring overall planning and category-based policies and urged speeding up the high-quality development of rural industries according to local conditions.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liu Ning)