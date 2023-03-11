Chinese premier to meet press on Monday

Xinhua) 15:17, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will meet the press at the Great Hall of the People after the conclusion of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on Monday morning, according to the press center for the first session of the 14th NPC.

The event will be broadcast live by China Media Group, and xinhuanet.com will provide live broadcast in photos and text, said the press center on Saturday.

