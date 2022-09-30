Chinese premier extends congratulations to new Saudi Arabian PM

Xinhua) 13:25, September 30, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday congratulated Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on his assuming office as the kingdom's prime minister.

China and Saudi Arabia are comprehensive strategic partners, Li said in his message, adding that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Saudi Arabia, bilateral relations have been growing in an all-round and in-depth manner.

The two sides have been firmly supporting each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and practical cooperation in various fields have yielded fruitful results, he added.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to the development of China-Saudi Arabia relations and stands ready to work with Saudi Arabia to push for new progress in their comprehensive strategic partnership.

