Chinese premier offers congratulations on Global Innovation Index 2022 launch

Xinhua) 10:07, September 30, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory letter on Thursday to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on the launch of the Global Innovation Index 2022.

In his letter, Li said that sci-tech innovation is a powerful driving force for the development of human society. Attaching great importance to innovation, China has vigorously integrated into the global innovation network, protected intellectual property rights (IPRs), and strengthened global cooperation in sci-tech innovation on all fronts, he said.

China has made remarkable progress on increasing sci-tech strength and innovation ability, the premier said, adding that its innovation drive and business startups have boosted market vitality as well as social creativity, and have helped new growth drivers thrive.

Looking ahead, Li said that China would improve international exchanges and cooperation with a more open attitude, deepen its participation in global science and technology governance, and explore new areas for global cooperation regarding sci-tech innovation.

China is also willing to maintain friendly cooperation with the WIPO to jointly foster international IPR rules that are open, inclusive, balanced and effective, Li said.

