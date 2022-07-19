Premier Li to attend WEF Special Virtual Dialogue with Global Business Leaders

Xinhua) 09:05, July 19, 2022

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the World Economic Forum Special Virtual Dialogue with Global Business Leaders, deliver remarks and hold dialogue and exchanges with participating global business leaders on July 19, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Monday.

