Chinese premier urges efforts to stabilize employment, safeguard livelihoods

Xinhua) 09:04, June 29, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chairs a symposium during an inspection tour to the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for stronger efforts to accelerate economic recovery to shore up market entities, ensure employment stability and safeguard people's livelihoods.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to two state organs on Monday.

While paying a visit to a technical guidance center for employment training of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, Li urged efforts to further catalyze entrepreneurship and innovation and provide equal support for market entities of all types, including those in the private sector and self-employed individuals.

Vocational training must adapt to market demand, Li said, underscoring the importance of maximizing the country's advantages in human resources.

After hearing a report on the country's current employment situation, Li said that stable employment is a vital sign that the economy is functioning within an appropriate range. China's economy has made progress in recovery, but the fundamentals for recovery are not yet sufficiently solid and the tasks to stabilize employment remain arduous.

Noting that development is key to solving all problems facing the country, Li said that bolstering employment by propping up market entities is of great importance amid efforts to stabilize the economy.

Li stressed further implementation of all policies to steer the economy back on track as soon as possible.

Efforts should be made to increase market-based job opportunities, improve career services for university graduates, and expand employment for migrant workers as a form of social relief, Li said.

During his visit to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the premier was provided with information about the low-income population and the implementation of social assistance policies. He called for efforts to coordinate social assistance policies with employment policies and to encourage people to work hard for better lives.

Li said that the current COVID-19 resurgence and natural disasters have triggered an increase in the number of people facing difficulties. He stressed the urgency of incorporating people in need into social assistance systems, expanding the scale of social assistance and relief, and preventing China's once-impoverished population from falling back into poverty in large numbers.

Efforts should also be made to ensure that pensions are paid in full and on time, and government work on compulsory education and basic healthcare and housing must be carried out well, Li said.

Governments at all levels need to practice fiscal frugality and shoulder their responsibilities for safeguarding people's basic livelihoods, Li added.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, chairs a symposium during an inspection tour to the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, talks with staff members during an inspection tour to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)