Home>>
Chinese premier stresses policy package implementation to stabilize economy
(Xinhua) 09:28, June 02, 2022
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday urged efforts to speed up the implementation of a package of policy measures to stabilize the economy.
Chairing a State Council executive meeting, Li also called for further strengthening assistance and support for people in need and ensuring their basic livelihoods.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Premier Li grants appointment certificate to John Lee as HKSAR chief executive
- Premier Li grants appointment certificate to John Lee as HKSAR chief executive
- Chinese premier stresses stabilizing economy, bringing economy back to normal track
- Chinese premier stresses expanding opening-up
- Chinese premier stresses more support for market entities
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.