Chinese premier stresses policy package implementation to stabilize economy

Xinhua) 09:28, June 02, 2022

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday urged efforts to speed up the implementation of a package of policy measures to stabilize the economy.

Chairing a State Council executive meeting, Li also called for further strengthening assistance and support for people in need and ensuring their basic livelihoods.

