Chinese premier stresses expanding opening-up
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang has reiterated China's stance that it will unswervingly expand opening-up and continue to make the country a big market for the world and a hot spot for foreign investment.
Li made the remarks during a symposium on the 70th anniversary of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, which was held in Beijing on Thursday.
Noting the impacts of the complicated international situation, COVID-19 and geopolitical conflicts on global trade and people's well-being, Li said China is ready to work with other countries to safeguard the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization as the core.
China will adhere to free and fair trade, advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and maintain the stability and smooth flow of the global industrial and supply chains to better maintain international and regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, Li said.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Chinese premier stresses more support for market entities
- Chinese premier stresses employment-first fiscal, monetary policies
- Chinese vice premier stresses stabilizing foreign trade, investment
- Chinese premier stresses keeping employment stable, logistics smooth
- Chinese premier stresses flood control, drought relief
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.