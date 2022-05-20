Chinese premier stresses expanding opening-up

Xinhua) 16:20, May 20, 2022

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang has reiterated China's stance that it will unswervingly expand opening-up and continue to make the country a big market for the world and a hot spot for foreign investment.

Li made the remarks during a symposium on the 70th anniversary of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, which was held in Beijing on Thursday.

Noting the impacts of the complicated international situation, COVID-19 and geopolitical conflicts on global trade and people's well-being, Li said China is ready to work with other countries to safeguard the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization as the core.

China will adhere to free and fair trade, advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and maintain the stability and smooth flow of the global industrial and supply chains to better maintain international and regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, Li said.

