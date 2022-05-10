Chinese vice premier stresses stabilizing foreign trade, investment

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a teleconference on boosting the development of foreign trade and foreign investment in Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Monday urged more efforts to coordinate epidemic control with economic and social development, and strive to stabilize the overall performance of foreign trade and foreign investment.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while attending a teleconference on boosting the development of foreign trade and foreign investment.

All-out efforts should be made to stabilize the production and operation of foreign trade firms, help them secure orders and markets, ensure the smooth flow of foreign trade logistics, and ensure the integrity and stability of industrial and supply chains, Hu said.

All localities should take action to improve services for foreign trade and foreign investment and help enterprises solve difficulties, according to the vice premier.

He stressed efforts to actively promote consumption, expand domestic demand, and give full play to the role of consumption in driving the economic cycle.

