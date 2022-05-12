Home>>
Chinese premier stresses employment-first fiscal, monetary policies
(Xinhua) 09:25, May 12, 2022
BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday urged to implement related fiscal and monetary policies to ensure employment and increase effective investment by broadening investment channels.
Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a State Council executive meeting.
The meeting also decided to implement phased exemption of student-loan interest for college graduates with financial difficulties, and allow deferred repayments of loan principal.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier stresses stabilizing foreign trade, investment
- Chinese premier stresses keeping employment stable, logistics smooth
- Chinese premier stresses flood control, drought relief
- Chinese premier congratulates new Pakistani prime minister
- Chinese premier stresses promoting consumption to stabilize economic fundamentals
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.