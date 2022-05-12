Chinese premier stresses employment-first fiscal, monetary policies

Xinhua) 09:25, May 12, 2022

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday urged to implement related fiscal and monetary policies to ensure employment and increase effective investment by broadening investment channels.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a State Council executive meeting.

The meeting also decided to implement phased exemption of student-loan interest for college graduates with financial difficulties, and allow deferred repayments of loan principal.

