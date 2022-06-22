Chinese premier stresses ensuring grain security, energy supply

Xinhua) 08:24, June 22, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a wheat field in Fangguan Town, Gaobeidian City, during an inspection tour in north China's Hebei Province, June 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday urged efforts to ensure grain security and energy supply to maintain the stability of the economy and prices.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in north China's Hebei Province.

While inspecting a wheat field in Fangguan Town, Gaobeidian City, Li learned that there was a bumper wheat harvest this year. He stressed efforts to ensure that grains are harvested in time and stored in good conditions.

The sufficient supply of grains serves as an anchor for price stability, Li said, noting that China's bumper wheat harvest not only satisfies its own domestic needs but also contribute to the stability of the international grain market.

Seeing that farmers are sowing corns, the premier said it is important to ensure that sowing is done in time and on as many lands as possible to ensure good harvest in the autumn, further contributing to the country's grain security.

At a thermal power company in Zhuozhou, Li said that, as China is now at the power-consumption peak, efforts should be made to tap the production capacity of coal to further enhance the power supply.

He also pledged resolute efforts to stamp out power rationing and called for moves to facilitate the clean and efficient production of coal power and expedite the building of pumped-storage hydroelectric plants.

