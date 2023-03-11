Home>>
Newly appointed Chinese premier pledges allegiance to Constitution
(Xinhua) 12:54, March 11, 2023
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Newly appointed Chinese Premier Li Qiang made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution on Saturday.
He was endorsed as Chinese premier at a plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, the country's national legislature.
