Newly appointed Chinese premier pledges allegiance to Constitution

Xinhua) 12:54, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Newly appointed Chinese Premier Li Qiang made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution on Saturday.

He was endorsed as Chinese premier at a plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, the country's national legislature.

