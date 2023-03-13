China to continue to deepen reform, opening up: premier

Xinhua) 11:18, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- China will keep to the direction of socialist market economic reform, promote higher-level opening up and inject stronger vitality into development by deepening reform and opening up, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Monday.

