Chinese premier pledges to focus efforts on high-quality development

March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday pledged to focus efforts on promoting high-quality development.

As the world's second largest economy, China has made great progress in economic and social development, but its development is still imbalanced and inadequate, Li told a press conference held after the conclusion of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

Li added that any aggregate volume when divided by the 1.4 billion population will become a small per capita figure.

Going forward, the focus of China's development will be shifted from providing for people's basic needs toward delivering a better life quality for the people, said the premier.

In particular, Li said China will enhance the capacity in science and technology as well as innovation, accelerate the building of a modern industrial system and advance transition toward green development.

