Chinese premier stresses people-centered development philosophy

Xinhua) 10:47, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang stressed people-centered development philosophy on Monday.

"The ultimate aim of the work of the Party and the government is to improve the well-being of the people," said Li at a press conference, vowing to make solid efforts on every piece of work concerning the people's livelihood.

Most people do not keep their eyes on GDP growth all the time. What they care more about are the things that happen in the everyday life like housing, employment, income, education, medical services, and environment, Li said. "Therefore, the government must always plan and carry out its work in light of what the people feel and act according to the people's aspirations."

