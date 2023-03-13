Highlights from Premier Li's news conference

Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:08, March 13, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets the press after the closing of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2023. Vice premiers Ding Xuexiang, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing and Liu Guozhong attended the press conference. [Photo/Xinhua]

Premier Li Qiang met reporters at home and abroad at a news conference on Monday at the end of the annual meeting of the National People's Congress.

Here are the highlights:

On new government's focus

- People's aspirations for a better life is the ultimate goal

- China to focus on promoting high-quality development

- China to continue to deepen reform, opening up

On economy

- Reaching 2023 GDP growth target requires redoubled efforts

- Fully confident in China's economic outlook

- Institutional strength is an advantage for China's economic development

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)