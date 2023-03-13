Highlights from Premier Li's news conference
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets the press after the closing of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2023. Vice premiers Ding Xuexiang, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing and Liu Guozhong attended the press conference. [Photo/Xinhua]
Premier Li Qiang met reporters at home and abroad at a news conference on Monday at the end of the annual meeting of the National People's Congress.
Here are the highlights:
On new government's focus
- People's aspirations for a better life is the ultimate goal
- China to focus on promoting high-quality development
- China to continue to deepen reform, opening up
On economy
- Reaching 2023 GDP growth target requires redoubled efforts
- Fully confident in China's economic outlook
- Institutional strength is an advantage for China's economic development
Photos
Related Stories
- Steps to boost momentum of recovery
- Chinese premier urges policy implementation to boost economic recovery
- Beijing OKs tax breaks, defers govt-levied charges
- China to make greater efforts for policy implementation to bolster economic recovery and growth
- Chinese premier stresses continuous efforts to promote mass entrepreneurship, innovation
- China to double down on stabilizing foreign trade, foreign investment to consolidate foundation of economic recovery
- Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting
- Chinese premier stresses policy implementation to stabilize economy
- Chinese premier stresses need to nurture higher-quality products
- China to further improve business environment, lower institutional transaction costs
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.