Rich supply of human resources remains China's notable strength: premier

Xinhua) 11:42, March 13, 2023

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- A rich supply of human resources remains China's notable strength, as its demographic dividend has not disappeared and its talent dividend is in the making, Premier Li Qiang said Monday.

The driving force for China's development remains strong and robust, Li told a press conference after the conclusion of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

China has nearly 900 million working-age population and 15 million people join the workforce annually, he noted.

"When assessing demographic dividend, we shall not just look at the sheer size of the population but also look at the scale of high-caliber workforce," he said.

More than 240 million people have received higher education in China, and the average length of education received by newcomers into the workforce has increased to 14 years, according to the premier.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)